Laboyos Valley, Huila (Image by Dhg94 [CC BY-SA 4.0 ], from Wikimedia Commons)
Provinces

Huila

August 3, 2018
The future of Colombia Reports is under threat. The country's largest independent news website needs your help. Please become our patron.

Huila is a province in the southwest of Colombia and the birthplace of the Magdalena, the country’s largest river.

 

Huila’s GDP per sector

GDP per sector (billions of pesos)

Huila’s economic growth

Huila’s unemployment rate

Huila’s poverty rate

Huila’s ethnic groups

 

San Agustin archaeological park

Tatacoa Desert

Guacharos National Park

 

Go caving

Witness the birth of Colombia’s largest river

Visit the annual Bambuco festival

