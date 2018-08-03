Huila is a province in the southwest of Colombia and the birthplace of the Magdalena, the country’s largest river.
Skip to
Summary | Map | Socio-economics | Places to go | Things to do
Skip to
Summary | Map | Socio-economics | Places to go | Things to do
Skip to
Summary | Map | Socio-economics | Places to go | Things to do
Huila’s GDP per sector
GDP per sector (billions of pesos)
Huila’s economic growth
Huila’s unemployment rate
Huila’s poverty rate
Huila’s ethnic groups
Skip to
Summary | Map | Socio-economics | Places to go | Things to do
San Agustin archaeological park
Tatacoa Desert
Guacharos National Park